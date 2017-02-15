How wellness trends may shape health ...

How wellness trends may shape health industry in 2017

Well-being is becoming nothing short of a global movement, as consumers seek to ensure healthy lives for as long as possible-particularly as average life-spans continue to rise. The Global Wellness Institute estimates that the worldwide wellness industry grew by 10.6 percent to $3.72 trillion between 2013 and 2015, while the global economy shrank -3.6 percent-making it one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

