How wellness trends may shape health industry in 2017
Well-being is becoming nothing short of a global movement, as consumers seek to ensure healthy lives for as long as possible-particularly as average life-spans continue to rise. The Global Wellness Institute estimates that the worldwide wellness industry grew by 10.6 percent to $3.72 trillion between 2013 and 2015, while the global economy shrank -3.6 percent-making it one of the world's fastest-growing markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Copout
|1,495,535
|Giant Confederate flag set to fly near I-4 inte... (May '08)
|4 hr
|Malone
|1,139
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|493
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|46
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|14,104
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,806
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,473
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC