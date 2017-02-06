Homewood Suites By Hilton Opens Newes...

Homewood Suites By Hilton Opens Newest Hotel In Orlando

Jan. 30, 2017 - Homewood Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's industry-first All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando Convention Center South. Designed for guests who want to travel on their own terms, the new hotel offers 133 suites and all the comforts of home, whether they are traveling for work or enjoying a well-earned getaway.

