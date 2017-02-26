Here's how Orlando project values fared in January

Here's how Orlando project values far...

A new report from Dodge Data & Analytics shows Orlando-area construction companies pulled permits valued at $102.34 million in January, a decrease of 33% compared to $152.45 million in January 2016 value for commercial projects in Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Lake counties.

