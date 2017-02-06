Here are the 78 terrorist attacks the White House says were largely under-reported
The White House on Monday night released a list of 78 terrorist attacks in response to an assertion earlier in the day by President Donald Trump that the "very dishonest press" often doesn't report on them. The list, which includes domestic and overseas incidents, starts in September 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,490,221
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|22 min
|Princess Hey
|23,040
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|30 min
|AnnePage
|512,872
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,374
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Squirtss3086
|63,154
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|22 hr
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|zazz
|98,330
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC