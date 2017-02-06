Here are the 78 terrorist attacks the...

Here are the 78 terrorist attacks the White House says were largely under-reported

The White House on Monday night released a list of 78 terrorist attacks in response to an assertion earlier in the day by President Donald Trump that the "very dishonest press" often doesn't report on them. The list, which includes domestic and overseas incidents, starts in September 2014.

