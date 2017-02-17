Golf course warns players of attacking hawks
Orange Tree Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, is warning members about aggressive nesting hawks on the course that have a history of attacking members, reports WKMG-TV. "Spring is nesting season for hawks, so birds are coming together to build nests and families," said bird rehab specialist Dianna Flynt.
