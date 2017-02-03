Frank Ocean sued by his dad over Tumb...

Frank Ocean sued by his dad over Tumblr post

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 29-year-old star is reportedly facing legal action from Calvin Cooksey, who claims his son has tarnished his reputation by suggesting he is a bigot. Following the shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in June last year, Frank - who revealed he is gay in 2012 - wrote: "I was 6 years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn't be served because she was dirty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min OzRitz 1,489,410
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Into The Night 63,096
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 13 hr zazz 98,325
Was the head of security at Valencia College fi... Thu Concerned Citizen 1
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) Thu Princess Hey 19,360
two words (Jul '10) Thu Princess Hey 27,940
Word Association 2 (Jul '10) Thu Princess Hey 23,028
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Ferguson
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,534,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC