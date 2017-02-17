Former Swedish PM: More murders in Fl...

Former Swedish PM: More murders in Florida where Trump spoke than in Sweden last year

21 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt responded to President Trump's remarks on Sweden again - this time with statistics on the country's crime rates. In a tweet Monday morning, Bildt said the counties Trump made the speech at in Florida experienced higher murder rates last year than the whole country of Sweden did.

