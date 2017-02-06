Food truck rolling out to international festivals
The owner of a local food truck is rolling over to an international food tour in the United Arab Emirates. Al Ruiz of Sushi and Seoul on The Roll will be one of the street food vendors from the U.S. to participate in the Love Food Festival in Abu Dhabi and Eat The World in Dubai.
