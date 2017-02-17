Following deaths, Vancouver Aquarium bringing as many as five beluga whales to tanks in Stanley Park
The Vancouver Aquarium has announced it is expanding its captive-cetacean program and increasing the number of beluga whales it keeps in Stanley Park. At a news conference today , aquarium CEO John Nightingale said that as many as five beluga whales that the organization owns but has out on loans to American facilities could return to Vancouver by the spring of 2019.
