Florida woman accused of abandoning '...

Florida woman accused of abandoning 'Baby Willow' pregnant again,...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WSOCTV

ORLANDO, Fla. - The woman accused of abandoning her newborn child in 2016 near an Orlando apartment complex is once again pregnant, state officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min xxx 1,498,181
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 2 hr Lon Spector 512,947
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Mothra 63,400
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 10 hr silly rabbit 8,023
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 15 hr zazz 98,349
Kissimmee police drove off Sun Left to die 16
News Sanford cop arrested, accused of lying on time ... Sat PWis 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,218 • Total comments across all topics: 279,178,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC