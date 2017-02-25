Florida Softball Takes Two to Start t...

Florida Softball Takes Two to Start the Citrus Classic

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

The third ranked Florida softball team opened play at the Citrus Classic on Friday at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. The Gators took on Syracuse and Fordham and finished the day with two shutouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 1 min Doobie Time 12,851
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Pete 1,498,266
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 2 min Doobie Time 19,509
two words (Jul '10) 3 min Doobie Time 28,033
3 word game (Jan '11) 3 min Doobie Time 14,153
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 min Rshermr 63,403
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 2 hr Doobie Time 13,307
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,183,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC