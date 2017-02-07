Five Things to Know in Florida for Fe...

Five Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 7

6 hrs ago Read more: Navarre Press

Capt. Raymond Thompson, a former chief mate on the El Faro, testified Monday that he was not sure if life jackets were stored on the bridge as required. The 790-foot El Faro sank on Oct. 1, 2015 after losing propulsion in a hurricane while traveling from Jacksonville to Puerto Rico.

Read more at Navarre Press.

