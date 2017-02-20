Doctor: Iranian father was deported from Orlando
When an Orlando-bound flight from Dubai touched down at Orlando International Airport on Jan. 28, Dr. Solmaz Sahebjam was eager to see her father for the first time in two years. The oncologist at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa waited at the terminal to see her father and stepmother, who were moving to the U.S. to be closer to his children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Copout
|1,491,760
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|47 min
|2twisted
|19,406
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|Lon Spector
|512,878
|Kissimmee police drove off
|2 hr
|Left to die
|9
|Princess Hey
|4 hr
|Secrets
|72
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|63,174
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,777
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC