Doctor: Iranian father was deported f...

Doctor: Iranian father was deported from Orlando

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

When an Orlando-bound flight from Dubai touched down at Orlando International Airport on Jan. 28, Dr. Solmaz Sahebjam was eager to see her father for the first time in two years. The oncologist at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa waited at the terminal to see her father and stepmother, who were moving to the U.S. to be closer to his children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Copout 1,491,760
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 47 min 2twisted 19,406
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 1 hr Lon Spector 512,878
Kissimmee police drove off 2 hr Left to die 9
Princess Hey 4 hr Secrets 72
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Cheech the Conser... 63,174
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 8 hr Princess Hey 12,777
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Tornado
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,899 • Total comments across all topics: 278,727,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC