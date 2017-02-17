Designers take a holistic approach to health-care spaces

This undated photo provided by Perkns+Will shows the Lytle Center at Swedish First Hill Medical Center in Seattle, where a cozy fireplace welcomes visitors. In this undated photo provided by Perkins+Will, a fantastic flower blooms overhead in the dining area at Nemours children's hospital in Orlando, with a design theme centered on creating a hospital in a garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.