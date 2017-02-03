Deputies: Two shot outside OBT karaok...

Deputies: Two shot outside OBT karaoke bar

Two people are expected to survive after being shot early Friday morning outside a karaoke bar on Orange Blossom Trail, deputies say. Orange County sheriff's deputies were called just after 3 a.m. to reports of a shooting outside the Q Karaoke and Billiards at 4519 S. Orange Blossom Trail.

Orlando, FL

