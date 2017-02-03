Deputies: Two shot outside OBT karaoke bar
Two people are expected to survive after being shot early Friday morning outside a karaoke bar on Orange Blossom Trail, deputies say. Orange County sheriff's deputies were called just after 3 a.m. to reports of a shooting outside the Q Karaoke and Billiards at 4519 S. Orange Blossom Trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Homicide Report.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|1,489,070
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|King George
|98,324
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|The real Al Gore
|63,070
|Was the head of security at Valencia College fi...
|10 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,360
|two words (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|27,940
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|23,028
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC