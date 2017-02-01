Demonstrators to protest Trump's immi...

Demonstrators to protest Trump's immigration order outside Rubio's office

There are 1 comment on the WFTV Orlando story from 8 hrs ago, titled Demonstrators to protest Trump's immigration order outside Rubio's office. In it, WFTV Orlando reports that:

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
25or6to4

Dunlap, TN

#1 3 hrs ago
Orlando welcomes more massacres, is haw I interpret the protest, hopefully, they will get what they want.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Julia 1,489,018
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 3 min -Glinda- 19,358
two words (Jul '10) 12 min Princess Hey 27,938
Word Association 2 (Jul '10) 13 min Princess Hey 23,028
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,054
Princess Hey 21 hr Princess Hey 61
Room available Jan 31 Just helping 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,169 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC