'Darby O'Gill', Spandex and More Among Apples and...

Applying the model that accelerates technology start-ups, THE Apples and Oranges STUDIOS THEatre ACCELERATOR treats storytellers as founders and creates an opportunity for participants to interact with professionals in storytelling, production, distribution, and mentors in the business of show business. Phase one of the three-part program focuses on identifying audience fit, cultivation, branding and an understanding of market potential in relation to the story.

