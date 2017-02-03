'Darby O'Gill', Spandex and More Among Apples and...
Applying the model that accelerates technology start-ups, THE Apples and Oranges STUDIOS THEatre ACCELERATOR treats storytellers as founders and creates an opportunity for participants to interact with professionals in storytelling, production, distribution, and mentors in the business of show business. Phase one of the three-part program focuses on identifying audience fit, cultivation, branding and an understanding of market potential in relation to the story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|34 min
|OzRitz
|1,489,732
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Angel Gabriel
|63,123
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|11 hr
|Leah
|29
|Frank Ocean slammed as a 'scam artist, fraud an...
|Sat
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Fri
|zazz
|98,325
|Was the head of security at Valencia College fi...
|Thu
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|19,360
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC