Critics don't even want animatronic Trump to speak
Orlando, Fla. a Some critics of President Donald Trump are so adamant in their opposition that they don't even want a fake version of him to speak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,488,940
|Demonstrators to protest Trump's immigration or...
|1 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,054
|Princess Hey
|20 hr
|Princess Hey
|61
|Room available
|Tue
|Just helping
|1
|Teen paints giant penis on his parent's roof (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Oh Those Pharts
|41
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|zazz
|98,321
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC