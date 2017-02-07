CoreLogic: Orlando home prices increased in December
Home prices in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan statistical area - including distressed sales - went up 7.8 percent in December 2016 compared with December 2015, a new report from CoreLogic shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Teaman
|1,491,000
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|46 min
|Princess Hey
|19,374
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Squirtss3086
|63,154
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|2 hr
|Lon Spector
|512,870
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|23,038
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|19 hr
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|zazz
|98,330
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC