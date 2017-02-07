CoreLogic: Orlando home prices increa...

CoreLogic: Orlando home prices increased in December

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Home prices in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan statistical area - including distressed sales - went up 7.8 percent in December 2016 compared with December 2015, a new report from CoreLogic shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Teaman 1,491,000
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 46 min Princess Hey 19,374
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Squirtss3086 63,154
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 2 hr Lon Spector 512,870
Word Association 2 (Jul '10) 9 hr Princess Hey 23,038
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) 19 hr Parade Phart 1,346
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mon zazz 98,330
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,396 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC