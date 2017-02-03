City settles lawsuit against Orlando police officer accused of excessive force
The City of Orlando settled a federal lawsuit Friday with a man who accused a police officer of putting his hand down the back of the man's pants and sexually assaulting him while looking for drugs. The settlement amount was not available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Scotty Steiner
|1,489,288
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Al Gore
|63,094
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|8 hr
|zazz
|98,325
|Was the head of security at Valencia College fi...
|22 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|23 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,360
|two words (Jul '10)
|23 hr
|Princess Hey
|27,940
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|23,028
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC