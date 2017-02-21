Christina Grimmie shooting revisited on '48 Hours'
EVESHAM -- The tragic story of a 22-year-old South Jersey singer gunned down by a stalker will be featured on CBS' "48 Hours" this weekend. Christina Grimmie, rocketed to stardom as a contestant on "The Voice" before being fatally shot last June in Orlando, Fla.
