Casey Anthony Spotted Protesting Trump At Mar-A-Lago [VIDEO]

Anti-Donald Trump forces have an ally in a woman who likely murdered her two-year-old daughter in one of the highest profile criminal cases in recent memory. Casey Anthony, who stood trial in the murder of her daughter Caylee, was spotted among a group of 3,000 people protesting outside of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort late Saturday.

