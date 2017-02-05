Casey Anthony Spotted Protesting Trump At Mar-A-Lago [VIDEO]
Anti-Donald Trump forces have an ally in a woman who likely murdered her two-year-old daughter in one of the highest profile criminal cases in recent memory. Casey Anthony, who stood trial in the murder of her daughter Caylee, was spotted among a group of 3,000 people protesting outside of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort late Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,490,071
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|44 min
|-Prince-
|23,033
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|52 min
|-Prince-
|19,367
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|53 min
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,131
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|10 hr
|zazz
|98,329
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Sat
|Leah
|29
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC