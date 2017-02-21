Brevard County pilot working for U.S. armed forces accused of flying Boeing 747 while drunk
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|26 min
|Into The Night
|63,333
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|29 min
|Henry
|1,497,433
|Child Protective Services Should Be SUED Along ... (Aug '12)
|31 min
|fightcps
|36
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|530
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|14,142
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|80
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,840
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC