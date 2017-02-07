Atm Golden Anniversary Celebration at Atmia U.S. Conference in Orlando
An exhibition of ATM technology, photographs and memorabilia chronicling the history and evolution of ATMs will be on display Feb. 14 to 16, 2017 in the Kingston Ballroom foyer of the Lowes Sapphire Falls at Universal Orlando Resort. A commemorative coin honoring the ATM's golden anniversary on one side and ATMIA's 20-year anniversary on the other will also be displayed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|RoxLo
|1,490,908
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,332
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|2twisted
|19,382
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|carmino seranni
|63,160
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|Lon Spector
|512,873
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|20 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,761
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|20 hr
|Princess Hey
|23,042
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC