Atm Golden Anniversary Celebration at Atmia U.S. Conference in Orlando

An exhibition of ATM technology, photographs and memorabilia chronicling the history and evolution of ATMs will be on display Feb. 14 to 16, 2017 in the Kingston Ballroom foyer of the Lowes Sapphire Falls at Universal Orlando Resort. A commemorative coin honoring the ATM's golden anniversary on one side and ATMIA's 20-year anniversary on the other will also be displayed.

