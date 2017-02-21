Anam Cara creates 'devised' theater a...

Anam Cara creates 'devised' theater around the Orlando nightclub tragedy

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

"There are so many different ways we respond to tragedy," says Jenna Tamisiea . The Greenville, S.C.-based actor and director is helming the Anam Cara Theatre Company production of Pulse , an ensemble-created musical performance that deals with the Pulse nightclub terrorist attack and hate crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 1 min Doobie Time 65
Song Title Game (Apr '15) 3 min Doobie Time 515
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Simon 1,497,079
3 word game (Jan '11) 6 min Doobie Time 14,127
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 9 min Princess Hey 12,825
two words (Jul '10) 10 min Princess Hey 28,006
One Word (Jul '10) 12 min Princess Hey 2,516
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,725 • Total comments across all topics: 279,060,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC