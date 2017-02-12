Amphitheater at Lake Eola spray painted with profanity
Vandals spray painted "F*** Buddy Lies" on the stage at the Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola over the weekend. Vandals spray painted "F*** Buddy Lies" on the stage at the Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|18 min
|Julia
|1,492,929
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|471
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,429
|two words (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|27,962
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|23,064
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|14,073
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|20
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC