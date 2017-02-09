Altamonte tower entering year 16 of construction may be completed this year
Entering year 16 of construction, the Majesty Building overlooking Interstate 4 in Altamonte Springs still lacks interiors, structured parking and site work, but a new plan could be on the way. Entering year 16 of construction, the Majesty Building overlooking Interstate 4 in Altamonte Springs still lacks interiors, structured parking and site work, but a new plan could be on the way.
