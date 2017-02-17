Add new comment
Brooksville native Bray Wyatt won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the Feb. 12 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in Phoenix, Ariz. It is his first World Championship, and it is likely that he will defend it at the WWE's largest event, WrestleMania, in Orlando, Fla.
