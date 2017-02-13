'A purpose-driven life'
Jess Kurti stocks the shelves Thursday morning at Harvest Texarkana. Kurti, from Orlando, Fla., is traveling across the United States volunteering at all 200 regional food banks in the Feeding America network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Brad
|1,493,394
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,433
|Princess Hey
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|73
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,233
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|most unlikeable
|512,890
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|Princess Hey
|471
|two words (Jul '10)
|19 hr
|Princess Hey
|27,962
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC