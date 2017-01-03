Woman sues Chipotle for $2.2 billion,...

Woman sues Chipotle for $2.2 billion, claims the chain illegally used ...

A California woman is suing Chipotle for more than $2.2 billion because she claims the chain used photographs of her for promotional purposes without her permission. In a lawsuit filed Dec. 20, Leah Caldwell says that in 2006, a photographer took pictures of her and a friend eating at a Chipotle restaurant near the University of Denver.

