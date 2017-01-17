Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Omar Mateen Pleads Not Guilty
Noor Salman, the wife of Orlando, Florida nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, entered a not guilty plea to the federal charges against her, through her public defender John Paul Richmond, who represented her in court Wednesday. The U.S. attorney's office claims Salman aided and abetted Mateen's "provision of material support" to the terrorist group ISIS, also known as ISIL.
