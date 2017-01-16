Wife of Pulse nightclub attacker Omar Mateen arrested, sources say
A ceremony was held Monday evening at the Orange County Regional History Center to honor Pulse shooting victims on the 6-month anniversary. A ceremony was held Monday evening at the Orange County Regional History Center to honor Pulse shooting victims on the 6-month anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Realtime
|1,478,705
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,872
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|13 hr
|lisa
|25,580
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|16 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,292
|In car accident ...left disabled
|17 hr
|Joe
|2
|Dreamers: Repeal of immigration order would be ...
|19 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|19
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|21 hr
|zazz
|98,313
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC