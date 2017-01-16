Wife of Orlando nightclub killer arrested in Bay Area
Nicole Edwards and her wife Kellie Edwards observe a moment of silence during a vigil outside the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts for the mass shooting victims at the Pulse nightclub June 13, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The American gunman who launched a murderous assault on a gay nightclub in Orlando was radicalized by Islamist propaganda, officials said Monday, as they grappled with the worst terror attack on US soil since 9/11.
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|Henry
|1,478,942
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Brian_G
|62,879
|Curse of the OJ lawyers (Jul '11)
|9 hr
|Purple
|12
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|13 hr
|Joy
|98,315
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|Sun
|lisa
|25,580
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|19,292
|In car accident ...left disabled
|Sun
|Joe
|2
