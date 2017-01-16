Wife of Orlando nightclub gunman arrested, charged with obstruction of justice, U.S. official says
The official says Noor Salman was taken into custody Monday morning in the San Francisco area and is due in court Tuesday in California. She's facing charges in Florida including obstruction of justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Realtime
|1,478,705
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,872
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|13 hr
|lisa
|25,580
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|16 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,292
|In car accident ...left disabled
|17 hr
|Joe
|2
|Dreamers: Repeal of immigration order would be ...
|19 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|19
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|21 hr
|zazz
|98,313
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC