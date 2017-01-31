Wife of Florida nightclub gunman seeks pretrial release
The wife of the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, asked a California court on Tuesday to be released from custody pending trial, arguing she had no knowledge of his plans and was asleep as the attack unfolded. Noor Salman, 30, was arrested this month and pleaded not guilty to federal charges of obstructing justice and aiding her late husband, Omar Mateen, in his attempt to provide material support to a terrorist organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|OzRitz
|1,488,222
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,050
|Room available
|18 hr
|Just helping
|1
|Teen paints giant penis on his parent's roof (Apr '09)
|21 hr
|Oh Those Pharts
|41
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|zazz
|98,321
|Princess Hey
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|46
|Whatever happened to ... Alana Shor (Apr '08)
|Sun
|Richard Klender
|20
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC