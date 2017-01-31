Wife of Florida nightclub gunman seeks pretrial release

The wife of the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, asked a California court on Tuesday to be released from custody pending trial, arguing she had no knowledge of his plans and was asleep as the attack unfolded. Noor Salman, 30, was arrested this month and pleaded not guilty to federal charges of obstructing justice and aiding her late husband, Omar Mateen, in his attempt to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

