Widow sues Westgate over last-standing condo fight
Construction continues on Westgate Resorts tower which looms behind the remains of Julieta Mejia de Corredor's condominum near the Orange County Convention Center. Construction continues on Westgate Resorts tower which looms behind the remains of Julieta Mejia de Corredor's condominum near the Orange County Convention Center.
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,471,276
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,671
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Jan 2
|Www Judgeoneforyo...
|3,011
|The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues...
|Dec 31
|Fish Have Whiskers
|7
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|Dec 31
|Murphey_Law
|512,859
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|zazz
|25,574
