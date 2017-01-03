Weather 18 Mins Ago Downpours come to Central Florida before coldest air of season takes over
The strong cold front will start approaching the state Friday. The first round of showers will affect Central Florida Friday evening, with some isolated downpours through 11 p.m. Another round will come after 4 a.m. Saturday, which could be a bit more aggressive, producing some rumbles of thunder.
