Voices Across America: #dearpresidenttrump
As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, CBS News asked Americans to share their messages to Mr. Trump using the hashtag #DearPresidentTrump . Over the course of just a few days, more than 3,000 voicemails, as well as a collection of videos and tweets, came in from people across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
