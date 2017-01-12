Video shows accused killer
Chilling video has surfaced of accused Orlando cop killer Markeith Loyd and his pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon, making eerie comments foreshadowing her murder. Police say a month after the video was made, Loyd shot and killed Dixon.
