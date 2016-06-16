US arrests wife of gunman who killed ...

US arrests wife of gunman who killed 49 at Orlando nightclub

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

U.S. authorities have arrested the wife of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando gay nightclub last year, a massacre that intensified fears about attacks against Americans inspired by the Islamic State, the U.S. attorney general said on Monday. A woman visits the vigil site for the shooting victims at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min OzRitz 1,478,935
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Dripz197 62,876
Curse of the OJ lawyers (Jul '11) 6 hr Purple 12
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 10 hr Joy 98,315
___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10) Sun lisa 25,580
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) Sun Princess Hey 19,292
In car accident ...left disabled Sun Joe 2
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,400 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC