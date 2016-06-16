US arrests wife of gunman who killed 49 at Orlando nightclub

U.S. authorities have arrested the wife of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando gay nightclub last year, a massacre that intensified fears about attacks against Americans inspired by the Islamic State, the U.S. attorney general said on Monday. A woman visits the vigil site for the shooting victims at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2016.

