UCF police dog has his partner's back
UCF police Officer Matt Scott and his police dog "Justice" train at least two days a month for eight hours at a time. Obedience and perseverance are important, especially in dangerous situations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Guest
|1,484,968
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|24 min
|Princess Hey
|13,212
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,991
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,335
|Free OC Mugshots (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|Bob
|4
|Orlando Mugshots (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Howard
|3
|New Orange County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|9 hr
|Howard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC