UCF needs more lactation rooms for mothers, faculty leaders say

Members of the University of Central Florida Faculty Senate are expected to push for more lactation rooms on campus this week for nursing mothers. "UCF currently does not provide sufficient and equitable access to lactation rooms for large population of UCF women who may need to express their milk post-delivery," says the resolution that aims to help faculty, staff and students.

