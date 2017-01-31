Two Wayland Baptist track and field a...

Two Wayland Baptist track and field athletes honored

Briscoe, a Freshman from Jamaica ran the fastest time in the NAIA in the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.67 at the Pittsburgh State Invitational in Kansas. Boyd, a Junior from Orlando, Florida won the Triple Jump in Kansas with a 15.46 meter jump.

