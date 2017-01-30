Two killed when vehicle crashes into tree, Orlando police say
Orlando police responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of a crash on Michigan Street near Dixie Belle Drive, and found a vehicle that had struck a tree, a spokeswoman said. Investigators said it appeared the vehicle was heading east on Michigan Street when it left the road and crashed head-on into the tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Yeah
|1,487,224
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 min
|Mintz4004
|63,030
|Princess Hey
|16 hr
|Princess Hey
|46
|Whatever happened to ... Alana Shor (Apr '08)
|18 hr
|Richard Klender
|20
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|18 hr
|Murphey_Law
|512,867
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|19 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,355
|Send free unlimited push notifications from any...
|20 hr
|Shelly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC