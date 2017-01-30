Two killed when vehicle crashes into ...

Two killed when vehicle crashes into tree, Orlando police say

37 min ago

Orlando police responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of a crash on Michigan Street near Dixie Belle Drive, and found a vehicle that had struck a tree, a spokeswoman said. Investigators said it appeared the vehicle was heading east on Michigan Street when it left the road and crashed head-on into the tree.

