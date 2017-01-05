Two arrested in Nov. slaying at Orlando apartment
The man wanted for the November shooting death of a 27-year-old man was arrested Thursday in west Florida, according to Orlando police. Carlos D. Reed, 37, was arrested Thursday in Hardee County by Orlando police detectives after an anonymous tip and is being taken back to Orlando, police said.
