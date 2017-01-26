Trump shuts door on refugees, but will the US be safer?
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|50 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,487,042
|Princess Hey
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|46
|Whatever happened to ... Alana Shor (Apr '08)
|7 hr
|Richard Klender
|20
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|Murphey_Law
|512,867
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,355
|Send free unlimited push notifications from any...
|9 hr
|Shelly
|2
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|zazz
|98,320
