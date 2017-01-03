Trump is using campaign-style name-calling on Congress
In this Dec. 16, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks in Orlando, Fla. Trump is shifting the name-calling that helped drive his campaign victories over "lyin,'" "low energy" and "crooked" opponents to the legislative arena, where he's now mocking Democrats as "clowns" trying to escape blame for the nation's troubled health care law.
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,472,198
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|IB DaMann
|62,711
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|11 hr
|lisa
|25,576
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Heldi
|99
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Jan 2
|Www Judgeoneforyo...
|3,011
|The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues...
|Dec 31
|Fish Have Whiskers
|7
