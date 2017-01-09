Traffic stalled near fatal shooting a...

Traffic stalled near fatal shooting and crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Two Orlando-area law enforcement officers were killed this morning, one shot by a murder suspect who managed to get away and a second killed in a crash while officers and deputies scrambled to find him. Two Orlando-area law enforcement officers were killed this morning, one shot by a murder suspect who managed to get away and a second killed in a crash while officers and deputies scrambled to find him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,474,660
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr don t drink the k... 62,793
keep a word drop a turd 5 hr TrollUndertheBridge 2
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 10 hr Princess Hey 19,270
last post wins! (Jul '11) 13 hr Princess Hey 6,005
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) 21 hr The Peoples Media 100
Word Association 2 (Jul '10) Sun Princess Hey 23,026
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,169 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,795

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC