Tornado watch issued for all of Central Florida
Forecasters say a strong line of storms that is making its way through the region has created favorable conditions for tornadoes to spout up. The storms, which are unusual for this time of year, are heading up the I-4 corridor and should continue to impact the Orlando area until about 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.
