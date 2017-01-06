Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, has died, Orlando's SeaWorld announces
Tilikum, an orca that killed a trainer at SeaWorld Orlando in 2010, has died. According to SeaWorld, the whale died Friday, Dec. 30. 2016.
